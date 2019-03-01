From the poet laureate to circus, theatre and illusion

Carol Ann Duffy & Friends PLUS Best of Be Festival

Square Chapel welcomes back its patron, the Poet Laureate Dame Carol Ann Duffy, who will be performing her wonderful poetry including sections from her most recent collection, Sincerity.

(c) Alex Brenner (info@alexbrenner.co.uk)

This special evening takes place on Friday, March 15 at 7.30pm.

Carol Ann will be joined by Keith Hutson, a popular performer at Square Chapel, and Laureate’s Choice poet, who will be reading from his debut Bloodaxe full collection, Baldwin’s Catholic Geese.

Also on the bill is Mark Pajak, a Laureate’s Choice poet, who has a forthcoming collection from Jonathan Cape.

Go along and join the poet laureate for this very special celebration of the very best in contemporary poetry and performance.

Meanwhile on Thursday, March 28 steel yourself for Best of Be Festival - an exhilarating medley of circus, theatre and illusion all in one astounding evening: see three shows from threee countries in one brilliant evening.

Each year, Be Festival packages up three of their favourite shows from their international festival and sends them on a tour of the UK.

Out on the road this year, there’ll be a daredevil, an illusionist and a juggling-computer-musical genius, performing three nail-biting, 30-minute shows all in one exhilarating evening.

In Take Care of Yourself Swiss daredevil and circus performer Marc Oosterhoff lines up a ludicrous amount of whisky shots and downs them, before attempting to perform a series of hair-raising stunts. UK performance artist, illusionist and professional liar Tom Cassani, questions our collective construction of truth and lies in Someone Loves You Drive With Care.

Kulu Orr’s funny, pulsating, almost perfectly controlled multimedia circus show, Control Freak, demonstrates his computer genius and desperate pursuit to control everything on stage using various electronic suits of his design.

Standard ticket price includes food which will be served during the interval at approx. 7.45pm.

lFor tickets and more information call 01422 349422 or go to squarechapel.co.uk