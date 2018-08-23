Celebrating our treasured NHS

Get Well Soon

Navigation Tavern, Mirfield on Tuesday, Sept 11 at 7.30pm

All is not well at St. Monica’s Hospital. They’re on life support; facing bugs, bed-blockers and a battle to save A and E. Hospital boss Simon talks the talk but can he walk the walk? His dad’s had a stroke and his daughter’s in revolt. Now hungry businesses, with an eye on profits, are after a slice of the action. Seventy years ago, Nye Bevan gave us free healthcare for all. Can his dream survive the demands and pressures of the 21st century? Can Simon find a cure for his family troubles? Can Nurse Danuta save the day with her pastries and proverbs? With tunes, transfusions and titters, join Mikron as they make a surgical strike on the state of our NHS. Playwright Ged Cooper is writing for Mikron for the first time and has had a great time getting her teeth into Get Well Soon, “I love Mikron’s theatrical style; lively and accessible, with a social conscience. You laugh a lot at a Mikron play, but then you go away and think, so I was thrilled when they asked me to write about the NHS on its 70th birthday. I had so many ideas whirling round my head; I feel so strongly about the NHS, a uniquely British achievement, that to research and write about it was an honour and privilege - and great fun!” Marianne McNamara is Mikron’s Artistic Director, and explains why the NHS is a classic Mikron show: “Get Well Soon celebrates the fantastic NHS on its 70th birthday. We’ve commissioned a show that is packed with original music that celebrates and highlights the importance of this unique British institution. The NHS is dear to my heart, I doubt that there is anyone in the United Kingdom that hasn’t benefited from it and it’s free. We are so lucky and there is so much to celebrate. I hope it will continue for many years to come.”

For tickets call 01924 437966 and for more info go to www.creativescene.org.uk