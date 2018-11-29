Burlesque under the big top

Events in the Piece Hall Spiegeltent.

From Thursday, December 6

It’s full tilt towards Christmas as the Spiegeltent kicks off its impressive programme of events. December 6/7/8 at 8pm sees the return of The House of Burlesque (18+)led by Queen Diva Tempest. And there’s a chance to learn how it’s done in two sessions at noon and 2.30pm on Saturday. On Sunday December 9 enjoy the jazz strains of award-winning Jacqui Dankworth and her husband, acclaimed American pianist-vocalist, Charlie Wood.

All details www.thepiecehall.co.uk/whats-on