Beauty of a show aims for world record attempt

‘Beauty and the Beast Jnr’

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Stagecoach Performing Arts schools around the world are getting ready to attempt a new Guinness world record - and the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, is going to be part of it.

Almost 200 Stagecoach schools across the UK and abroad will perform Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast Junior’ this summer - and are aiming to break the world record for the largest simultaneous performance of one show in the attempt.

Taking part at the Victoria Theatre on Sunday, July 1 from 6pm will be students from the Stagecoach school in Halifax.

The world record attempt is to mark the 30th anniversary of the Stagecoach franchise which aims to foster creativity in children through singing, dancing and acting classes. Upwards of 12,500 children will be involved at 144 venues around the world.

If successful, Staegcoach will break its own record which has stood since 2008. Sarah Kelly, CEO of Stagecoach Performing Arts, said: “As we continue to reach new heights and successes, it’s only fitting that we smash our own Guinness world record from 10 years ago. The children are buzzing with excitement.”

Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was released in cinemas in 1991 and is one of the best-loved animated films. In 1994 it was made into an award-winning Broadway musical and in 2017 was ‘re-invented’ as a live-action feature, becoming that year’s top-grossing film.

Two former Stagecoach students, Emma Watson and Nathan Mack, had top billing in the film.

Stagecoach has planned a year-long calendar of activities to mark its 30th anniversary milestone, hosting tea parties and giving a commemorative charity gala.

Notable alumni include Jamie Bell, Eleanor Tomlinson, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Fletcher, Dani Harmer, Josh Cuthbert, Danny Mac and Charlotte Jaconelli.

With 300 principals and 3,000 teachers worldwide, Stagecoach has a presence in nine countries including China, South Africa, Australia, Malta, Spain and Canada.

Early stages classes are for youngsters aged four to six years while main stages classes take place for six-18 year-olds every weekend. Stagecoach.co.uk