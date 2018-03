Rear View Life Drawing

Wednesday April 4, IOU studio, Dean Clough from 7-9pm.

IOU continues its build up to the Rear View 2018 tour with a life drawing class taken by artist Simon Mansfield and based on the mobile show. Call 01422 369217 for places. See next week’s Courier for a feature about the Rear View project which is in Halifax from April 12-15 and which involves a mobile theatre, various locations and stories told by actresses Jemima Foxtrot and Cecilia Knapp (pictured above).