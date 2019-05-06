The sun's about to come as St Michael’s Amateurs prepare to present musical Annie

Mytholmroyd St Michael’s Amateurs are performing the much-loved musical Annie for four days next week.

Annie is a Broadway musical based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip Little Orphan Annie, with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and book by Thomas Meehan.

The original Broadway production opened in 1977 and ran for nearly six years, setting a record for the Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon Theatre).It spawned numerous productions in many countries, as well as national tours, and won the Tony Award for Best Musical?

There was also a film version starring Albert Finney as Daddy Warbucks and Carol Channing as Miss Hannigan.

The musical’s songs Tomorrow and It’s the Hard Knock Life are among its most popular musical numbers.

It also includes I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here, Easy Street, You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile, Maybe and I Don’t Need Anything But You.

The story revolves round Annie, her escape from an orphanage and her pursuit by orphanage owner Miss Hannigan and her cronies who plan to make money out of her.

It is a classic rags to riches Cinderella story with Daddy Warbucks coming to the rescue.

For the Mytholmroyd St Michael’s Amateurs production Annie is being portrayed feistily by Emma Davies, Ian Moorhouse is revisiting the role of Daddy Warbucks bringing the character alive.

The orphans are delightfully noisy, Miss Hannigan is sneeringly nasty, Rooster is cunning and sly and Miss Grace Farrell lives up to her name.

“The show will be performed with a small orchestra and great enthusiasm from everyone involved,” said Joy Hodge from the cpmpany.

“Come along and be transported to the lights of New York, the despair of Hooverville and the grandeur of the Warbucks mansion,” she said.

There is a licenced bar, hot and cold drinks at the coffee bar, ice cream and sweets.

“So come along and join in Annie’s journey from orphanage to mansion,” said Joy.

The principles are:

Annie – Emma Davies

Daddy Warbucks – Ian Moorhouse

Grace –Sarah Brown

Miss Hannigan–Kathryn Sullivan

Rooster – Andy McKerlie

Lily – Gina Bingham

The society is always looking for new members.

Whether you are interested in performing, working backstage or front of house, or if you have an interest in sound, lighting, set building, hair and makeup design you will be welcome.

You can contact the company through its facebook page.

Annie is on at St Michael’s Church Hall, Mytholmroyd, Halifax, from Wednesday May 15 to Saturday May 18.

Performances are daily at 7.15pm with a matinee at 2.15pm on the Saturday.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £8 for children and can be booked by phoning 07716 408196 or contacting any member of the society

Alternatively go online and book at: www.ticketsource.co.uk

