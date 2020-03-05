See the Manfreds and Georgie Fame at Halifax'/s Victoria Theatre - when tickets go on sale

The Manfreds plus special guest Georgie Fame are heading out on a massive UK tour stopping at Victoria Theatre, Halifax, later this year.

Manfred Mann formed in London in 1962 finding success with single 5-4-3-2-1 recorded for TV pop show Ready Steady Go!

Manfred Mann went on to score three number one hits in the UK, as well as 13 more in the Top 10, with their first number one Do Wah Diddy Diddy Diddy landing them in the vanguard of the British pop invasion of America alongside The Beatles and The Animals.

Following several more hits including Pretty Flamingo, a track which was often played by Bruce Springsteen during the early years of his career.

The line-up now features the original Manfred Mann singer Paul Jones alongside founding members Mike Hugg and Tom McGuiness. Also joining the line-up is Paul Jones’ 1966 replacement Mike d’Abo, responsible for penning Build Me Up Buttercup, and Handbags and Gladrags, as well as Simon Currie and Marcus Cliffe.

The group will be performing hits including Do Wah Diddy, Pretty Flamingo, Sha La La, and, of course, 5-4-3-2-1 to be played alongside the individual hits that brought the artists solo success. This includes Mike d’Abo’s solo-penned hits, as well as the McGuinness Flint classic When I’m Dead and Gone.

Joining The Manfreds is Georgie Fame. First shooting into the charts as the founding member of Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames, he went on to achieve three UK Number One singles Yeh Yeh, Get Away and The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde.​

With his much-loved blend of Jazz and rhythm and blues, Georgie Fame has worked in the highest musical circles and has become an icon of the British music scene, having collaborated with the likes of Van Morrison and Bill Wyman.

The Manfreds and Georgie Fame play Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Thursday October 22 at 7.30pm

Tickets on sale from Friday March 6 on 01422 351158 or https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/