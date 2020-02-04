Screen Yorkshire celebrates bumper first year of Film Office

Screen Yorkshire’s Film Office today reveals the impact that its Film Office has had on the region’s production landscape since it opened for business in November 2018.

In its first year of operation, the Film Office team has handled over 360 film and TV production enquiries and has received wide praise from key industry figures.

Last Tango in Halifax will soon return to our screens. Picture: Lookout Point/Matt Squire

As the first port of call for producers looking to film in Yorkshire, and needing specialist advice and help, the Film Office supports international, domestic and regional productions.

Its work spans feature film, high-end TV drama and childrens’ content as well as factual, entertainment, comedy, corporate and advertising campaigns.

Twenty-seven high-end TV productions and 14 feature films have filmed in Yorkshire in the last 12 months, including several shows set and filmed in Calderdale, generating over 1500 days of work for regional crew.

The value of filming activity to Yorkshire and the Humber is substantial with budgets for high-end TV dramas and feature films averaging between £10m and £20m per project.

Calderdale projects filmed or broadcast last year involving Screen Yorkshire include period drama Gentleman Jack, Channel 4's Ackley Bridge, the latest installment of Last Tango in Halifax and upcoming comedy Meet the Richardsons.

Screen Yorkshire CEO, Sally Joynson said: “Just do the maths and you’ll understand the scale of the business and the economic clout that comes with it.

"The Film Office is a critical, expert, component in driving this business to Yorkshire and in its first year alone has demonstrated just how valuable a resource it is.”

Phil Collinson, producer on Sally Wainwright’s Gentleman Jack, said: ‘’Screen Yorkshire’s talented bunch are a brilliant mix of local knowledge, passion for the job and intense creativity.

"We simply couldn’t have made the show in Yorkshire without them.’’

