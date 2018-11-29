Roast potatoes, parsnips, shallots

Preparation Time; 10 minutes

Cooking Time; 1 ½ hours

Serves : 6

You’ll need

1.5kg Potatoes, medium sized, peeled

900g parsnips, medium sized, peeled

2 tbsp plain flour

1 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped, plus a few sprigs

6-8 tbsp rapeseed oil

12 shallots, peeled

200g pancetta, roughly chopped

6 whole bay leaves

Sea salt and black pepper

What to do

lPreheat oven to 200°C/Gas 6

lCut any large potatoes in half and all of the parsnips in half lengthways, cook the potatoes in boiling salted water for 8 minutes or until par-boiled. Meanwhile cook the parsnips in the same way in another pan for 4 minutes. Drain the potatoes well then return to the pan and cover, shake the pan to roughen the edges of the potatoes.

lDrain the parsnips and toss them in the flour, chopped thyme and seasoning.

lPour the rapeseed oil into a large roasting tin and heat in the oven; you need around 1cm of oil in the tin. Add the potatoes and turn them over in the oil using a slotted spoon. Roast uncovered for 15-20 minutes, remove the tin from the oven and turn the potatoes, add the parsnips and shallots and turn them in the oil too. Roast for a further 35-40 minutes then turn all of the vegetables again, add the pancetta.

lIncrease the heat to 220°C/Gas 7 for a further 15-20 minutes, adding the thyme sprigs and bay leaves for the final 10 minutes. Sprinkle with a little sea salt and black pepper and serve immediately.