Peter Andre and Ore Oduba share Grease role as it hits Leeds Grand

Ore Oduba swaps the Strictly ballroom for the stage as he joins Peter Andre in sharing the iconic role of Teen Angel when it arrives at Leeds Grand Theatre.

With its phenomenal score, bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want, this thrilling new version is brought to life by a fresh young cast who bring energy, vitality and passion to this ultimate musical classic.



Choreographed by Arlene Phillips and starring Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba or pop superstar Peter Andre as Teen Angel – reignite your passion and get ready for an explosion of summer loving.



So round-up your Burger Palace Boys, pick up your Pink Ladies and re-discover why Grease really is the one that you want this summer.

It runs at Leeds Grand Theatre from Wednesday June 19 to Saturday July 20.

Ore Oduba is scheduled to perform on June 24, 25 and 29 June; July 16.

Peter Andre is scheduled to perform on June 19, 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28; July 17, 18, 19 and 20.

Tickets: 0844 848 2700 or on line at: www.leedsgrandtheatre.com