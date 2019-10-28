New Calderdale Open Art exhibition showcases local talent

The entries are now in for the annual Calderdale Open Art exhibition at Bankfield Museum.

Over the last month, talented local artists have been submitting artwork to enter into the annual competition showcasing 2D work by professional and amateur artists from the north of England.

This year’s judging panel, made up of David Bryan (Manchester Museum and Whitworth Art Gallery), Helen Meller (Hebden Bridge Arts Festival) and artist Barbara Sykes, now have the difficult task of choosing their favourites.

The esteemed panel will consider all entries and prizes will be awarded at the opening of the exhibition on Saturday, November 9.

In addition to the judges’ choice awards, there is also a £100 prize for the artwork selected as the favourite of visitors to the exhibition. The winner of the ‘People’s Prize’ will be announced on December 20.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “The Calderdale Open Art exhibition is always popular and it’s fascinating to see the mix of styles and the varied subjects of each artwork.

“The exhibition offers the chance to see some of the most talented artists in the North and visitors can also vote for their winner of the 2019 People’s Prize.”

The free Calderdale Open art exhibition opens at 2pm on November 9 with prizes awarded by the Mayor of Calderdale, Councillor Dot Foster.

The exhibition will continue until December 21.

Bankfield Museum is open from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday. For more information visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/museums

