You’ll want to squeeze this gig in

Chris Difford

The Lantern, Halifax

As a member of one of London’s best-loved bands, Squeeze co-founder Chris Difford has made a lasting contribution to English music with hits like ‘Cool for Cats’, ‘Up the Junction’ and ‘Labelled with Love’. This spring Chris goes out on the road with his acoustic book tour and he’ll be stopping off at The Lantern in Halifax on Tuesday, April 3. Chris will talk about some of the key events in his life in music and perform some of his biggest hits from the Squeeze era acoustically alongside tracks from ‘Pants’, his album with Boo Hewardine.

www.chrisdifford.com