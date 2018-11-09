War Horse: How it was brought from the page to the stage

‘War Horse: The Story in Concert’

Leeds Town Hall

Adrian Sutton, composer of the score of ‘War Horse’ (pictured), will help to tell the story of how the show was brought from the page to the stage on Sunday, November 25 at 4pm. Also taking part will be the Orchestra of Opera North and the narrators will be Michael Morpurgo, author of ‘War Horse’, and actor Juliet Stevenson. Adrian said: “If you enjoyed the play, you’ll love hearing this story re-told in another form. It’s a unique live telling of the story, clothed in music’.

Tel: 0113 376 0318.