Top Irish folk musician next up at Wadsworth

Daoiri Farrell

Wadsworth Community Centre on Saturday, November 10

Daoirí (pronounced ‘Derry’) is being described by some of the biggest names in Irish folk music as one of most important singers to come out of the country in recent years.

A former electrician, who decided to change profession after seeing Christy Moore perform on Irish TV, Farrell plays Wadsworth Community Centre on Saturday November 10.

He’s a folk singer and musician, with his main instrument being the bouzouki.

His skilled playing is matched by the special quality of his vocals, variously likened to the singing of Paul Brady, Andy Irvine and Christy Moore.

His musicianship has been recognised in winning the All Ireland Champion Singer award at the 2013 Fleadh Cheoil: appearances on the Celtic Connections Tour, and at the Cambridge, Shetland and Shrewsbury Festivals.

This year Daoirí became two time BBC Folk Award Winner. He will perform from his versatile repertoire of Irish traditional songs, humour ballads, songs of exile and popular contemporary songs.

Doors - 6:45pm. Tickets are £14, Contact Derek on 07890 205980, Martin on 01422 344458 or 07731 661053 or https://www.wegottickets.com/event/440419