Three great bands, one great gig

Music Gig

The Golden Lion, Todmorden on Friday, November 9

The Golden Lion is fast gaining a reputation as a brilliant gig venue - and this latest one sees it playing host to another fantastic night of live music.

Sheffield-based Garage punk/psych legends The Mourning After - that’s Chris Blackburn - guitar, Scott Cardwell - bass, Lee Radforth - organ and Richie Kitson on drums - are in town for a rare live show, with support coming from two brilliant up and coming bands on the psych/surf/60s garage scene.

The See No Evils have a great new single out called Falling, and their 60s influenced garage pop is making a welcome return to Todmorden where they went down a storm when they last gigged here with The Electric Brains. The lads from Leeds are Ian Burton - vocals, Paul Jackson - guitar, Owen Findley - Bass and David Pace - Drums .

And finally The Sleazoids (see photograph), are a Cramps-influenced Sheffield three piece, featuring super cool front woman Missy Tassles and ex- Wedding Present guitarist Paul Dorrington.

They are receiving rave reviews for their debut album “Insane Escapades”!

Expect a great night of retro surf punk trash 50s, 60s and 70s sounds - the fun starts at 8pm and it’s only a fiver on the door!