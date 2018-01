Sparks

02 Academy, Leeds, May

Californian brothers Ron and Russell Mael follow the release of their 23rd album Hippopotamus in September last year with a mini-tour of three big venues including the O2 Academy in Leeds. Since storming into the UK charts, minds and TV sets in 1974 with This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both of Us, Sparks have consistently created genre defying music.

Tickets allsparks.com/calendar/go on sale January 19