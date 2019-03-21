Specials star Drew DJs Quadrophenia night on Brighouse

Quadrophenia Club Night with Drew Stansall

Venue: 73, Brighouse on Saturday, April 6, 8pm.

You probably know Drew Stansall better as the saxophone player in The Specials and from the iconic Reggae band Prince Buster. So on Saturday April 6 Drew brings his Quadrophenia club night to V73 playing all thats good in Ska, Reggae, two tone , Mod and 60s R&B . Among those taking part are arguably one of the best Stone Roses bands on the circuit the Absolute Stone Roses. While The Specials achieved the bulk of their fame in the late 70s early 80s thanks to the the combination of singer Terry Hall, and Jerry Dammers, the songwriting keyboardist, the band are still touring now. Stansall joined in 2008 and remains with the band playing on the brilliant new album Encore (out via Island Records). The following week after release Encore debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, giving The Special AKA - as they are now known - their first chart-topping album since 1980. The Absolute Stone Roses are a tribute band to the Manchester legends The Stone Roses. Their aim is to recreate that iconic sound and vibe that you get at a Stone Roses concert and bring it to live audiences all over the UK and Europe. The band themselves are big fans with an obvious love for their heros and have worked hard to recreate the sound. Taking advice from an array of experienced audio engineers and producers. The Absolute Stone Roses left no stone unturned in the search for musical perfection in creating a resurrection of the times. The Absolute Stone Roses play an awesome set of all the best Roses material. Expect to hear all the classics Waterfall, Made of Stone, Resurrection, I Wanna Be Adored, Fools Gold, Love Spreads and many more.If you’ve never seen the real deal or want to re-live your youth or feel that vibe then The Absolute Stone Roses will take you on a trip with the attitude and baggy fashion to boot.

Tickets on the door.