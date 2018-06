Folkish Festival

The Grayston Unity, Halifax

Folk artists from West Yorkshire and beyond will provide the music at the Grayston Unity on Sunday, June 17 from 2.30pm. There will be sea shanties from The Landlubbers, alternative modern folk from Hebden Bridge in the form of Johnny Powell and the Seasonal Beasts, the vocal harmonies of The Bromleys (pictured) and the rich musical tapestry of Ghost School. Completing the line-up will be Gareth Scott and the Boothtown Rats.