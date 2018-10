Roy Wood

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Roy Wood will be rocking and rolling all the way to Christmas with his hit-packed show which takes to the Victoria stage on Wednesday, November 14 at 8pm. The musician who helped provide the soundtrack to Christmas, and who founded The Move, ELO and Wizzard, will perform classic hits such as ‘California Man’, ‘Flowers in the Rain’, ‘See My Baby Jive’ and, of course, ‘I Wish It Could be Christmas Every Day’.

