Rocking and rolling right into Halifax

‘That’ll Be the Day’

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

The ultimate feel-good night out is promised when the musical show ‘That’ll Be the Day’ returns to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Wednesday, March 21. With a mix of comedy and great music, the show features rock n’roll hits from the 1950s to the ‘80s.’That’ll Be the Day’ has been thrilling and entertaining audiences for 30 years, winning thousands of fans along the way. The show celebrated its 25th anniversary - quite a milestone - in 2011 and continues to grow and gain new fans.

Producer Trevor Payne said: “It’s hard to believe it’s 30 years on since the first creation of ‘That’ll be the Day’. It’s incredible to think what started out as a six week experimental tour has become the huge success it is today. There was no master plan and no guarantees. We set out to produce a high quality production which would engage and entertain people of all ages - a rock n’ roll variety show.

“I feel we’ve always connected with our audience and never forgotten our roots. We have many fans who have been with us on our journey, some were children themselves back then and are now parents bringing their own kids to see the show. Many have become friends of the company.”

The latest production features a fantastic new-line-up of smash hits spanning the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s, as well as side-splitting comic sketches.

Tel: 01422 351158.

The Searchers/ The Bootleg Beatles

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Fans of musical nostalgia will be able to enjoy visits by two top acts this spring. First onto the Victoria Theatre stage on Saturday, April 7 are The Searchers, singing their classic hits such as ‘Sweets for My Sweet’ and ‘Needles and Pins’. Then on Tuesday, April 17 The Bootleg Beatles will play numbers from the Fab Four’s stunning songbook.

Tel: 01422 351158