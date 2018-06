Halifax Music Heritage Trail

Starting Grayston Unity, Sunday, July 1 at at 2pm. Pay £5 at venue

Anyone who fancies this tour will discover a town emmersed in pop history from early visits by the likes of Gene Vincent, The Animals and Dusty Springfield, through The Cure, Pulp, Paul Weller and Embrace. There will also be a special celebration of the Vic Lounge - a favourite haunt of the 1960s. All the brilliant juke box 45s from the Vic will be played. Led by Trevor Simpson and Michael Ainsworth.