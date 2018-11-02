Rick Wakeman’s odyssey brings him to Halifax

Rick Wakeman - Piano Odyssey Tour

Victoria Theatre, Friday, November 9 at 8pm

Following his hugely successful Piano Portraits recording and tour last year, music troubador Rick Wakeman brings his follow up show Piano Odyssey to the Victoria Theatre in Halifax -and there are still some tickets left. Wakeman of course was the much celebrated keyboardist with Seventies prog rock pioneers Yes, a band which he still plays with to this day. Through the 70s fans will remember his solo career also that produced prog rock epics Journey to the Centre of the Earth, The Six Wives of Henry VIII, King Arthur and No Earthly Connection. His latest music is somewhat easier on the ear as the master musician features classic tracks which are then given his own inimitable piano treatment. Throughout this tour Wakeman will play music from both Piano Portraits and Piano Odyssey with an emphasis on songs that have their own special connection with his career. Among the songs on those two albums are Simon and Garfunkel’s The Boxer, The Beatles’ Strawberry Fields and While My Guitar Gently Weeps; Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody; his own track Jane Seymour from the Six Wives of Henry VIII; Led Zep’s Stairway to Heaven and David Bowie’s Space Oddity which he played on as a young session musician. .

Tickets 01422 351158

Manpower

Square Chapel Arts Centre, Thursday, November 8 at 8pm

A personal two-hander exploring how creators and performers Katherina Redeva and Alister Lownie see, feel and think about men and power. A lot has changed over the last century for men – traditional roles and expectations of masculinity are in flux. The show itself revolves around an Ikea shed, DIY live, built on stage…. As Alister builds Kat begins to tell the story of her perception of the British working class.

Tickets: 01422 439422