Black Dyke Band

Morley Town Hall, Morley, Leeds

Queensbury’s Black Dyke Band, 2017 Yorkshire Regional Champions, visit Morley Town Hall as part of the Leeds Best of Brass series on Saturday, January 20 at 7.30pm. The band will perform extracts from James Bond soundtracks, including ‘Live and Let Die’ and ‘Nobody Does It Better’, brass band classics by Paul Lovatt-Cooper and James Curnow, and the finale from Peter Graham’s ‘Shoulders of Giants’.

Tel: 0113 376 0318.