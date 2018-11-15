Michael Buble: New album and UK tour

Michael Buble

New album ‘Love’ and concert at LeedsFirst Direct Arena, June 3

It’s four years since Michael Bublé did a full UK tour, but his recent summer events show he’s still a massive public draw.

As he now announces a major UK arena tour next summer, demand for tickets is sure to be stratospheric. Fans will have an early opportunity to get tickets before they go on general sale. Everyone who pre-orders Michael’s new album ‘Love’ from HMV before 11:59pm on Sunday November 18 will receive exclusive access to pre-sale tickets .