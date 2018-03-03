Mamma Mia here we go again

Abba Reunion

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on March 10. Call 01422 351158

The Abba Reunion Tribute Show” gives Abba fans, old and new, the opportunity to once again get together and re-live the addictive Abba phenomena that swept the airwaves and discos during the 70s and 80s in a truly feel good party style concert. There is a huge focus on the 1977 and 1979 live world tour footage, plus the iconic pop video looks that feature the famous flamboyant costumes and dance moves. From Mamma Mia to Dancing Queen, all of the hits are performed with unrivalled authenticity from an audio and visual perspective, complete with live band.