Look who’s coming to Brighouse

Rod and the Facez

Venue: 73, Brighouse on Saturday, April 13, doors open 8pm.

Would the real Rod Stewart step forward please. There’s certainly more than a passing resemblance in looks between the real Rod (right) and one of the best tribute artists who plays him and his records on stage Garry Pease. But Garry who brings his band Rod and the Facez to Brighouse live music centre Venue: 73 really does sound like his hero and has taken his act across the UK and Europe for many years. Garry is pictured here with Rod after a recent appearance on ITV’s Loose Women.