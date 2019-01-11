Lee Mead: Living the dream

Lee Mead - My Story - A Dream That Became a Reality

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Saturday, February 16

Star of stage and screen Lee Mead became an instant favourite when he won the 2007 BBC reality casting show Any Dream Will Do and bagged himself the lead role in the revamped West End version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. Since then he’s starred in a slew of musicals and become familiar to even more TV viewers as Lofty Chiltern, a part written into continuing medical drama series Holby City and Casualty especially for him. Now Lee, who was married to former Eastenders actress and stage star Denise Van Outen is setting out on a 21 date theatre tour - My Story. It is described as a ‘stripped down’ show that will combine conversation and music and see Lee reflect on his life and career. Audiences will have the chance to listen to Lee reveal the magical moments, the highs the lows, the memories of his life and of course performances of the songs that mean so much to him and his fans and have put him centre stage.

Selected from thousands of performers Lee Mead was thrust into the spotlight for the revival of Joseph, which enjoyed an incredible and extended run. Since then his career has been on an upward tragectory. In the West End he’s been in classic musicals as Wicked and Legally Blonde and the touring production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to name just a few. As a recording artist he’s released five albums - the most recent of which Lee Mead 10 Year Anniversary celebrate the years since he won the coveted role of Joseph. Lee has also featured on countless other records including The Best of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Now he shares his life stories directly in an evening that will introduce Lee the showman and as himself. This is a the wonderful stpry of adream that became a reality. This is his story!

Tickets: 01422 351158