Katie’s talent earns endorcement from Ralph McTell

Katie Spencer

Grayston Unity, Sunday, March 31 at 4.30pm

Fresh from performing at Celtic Connections, Grayston Unity welcomes Katie Spencer to its Sunday Session. And she comes with a ringing endorcement from non-other than Ralph McTell: “Katie’s guitar playing has echoes of my dear friend the late great Bert Jansch. Like a musical weaver she threads her poetic lyrics through the guitar’s strings and produces little tapestries of song.” Supporting Katie is local musician Craig Fee.

The gig starts at 4.30pm and is free to enter.