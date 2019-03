Annual Hymn Sing

Overgate Hospice Choir

Soprano soloist Claire Strafford and organist Alan Horsey will join Overgate Hospice Choir for its Annual Hymn Sing at Central Methodist Church, Brighouse, on Saturday, March 23, 4pm. The hymns have been chosen this year to commemmorate the signing of the Treaty of Versailles in June 1919 and include ‘I Vow to Thee My Country’ and ‘O Valiant Hearts’. All proceeds will support the work of the hospice. Tickets are £10.

Tel: 01422 373252.