Westgate Arcade

June 30 from Noon until 3pm

Fancy letting the kids have their faces painted while you kick back and listen to great music. This Saturday Westgate Arcade welcomes Crossways a local upcoming acoustic duo - India Havers (pictured) and Michael Collinson. They put their own unique twist on all the biggest hits from the last five decades (12.30pm-2.30pm). Meanwhile the talented ‘Artifaces’ will be at the Arcade to give your kids a fun makeover with their wonderful designs.