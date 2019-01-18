Great live music coming to Brighouse venue

Four Fighters

V73 Brighouse on Saturday, February 23.

This excellent Foo Fighters tribute band is the first of several appearing over the next few months at Brighouse live music venue V73.

This band was formed in 2003 by Foo Fighters fans for Foo Fighters fans! It comprises four vastly experienced musicians who came together to create the the sound of the now legendary Dave Grohl - fronted, American supergroup. This follows another top notch tribute show Bruno Mars - Uptown Funk featuring Brandon Mazumder who has been playing, singing and performing since the age of nine. Now 21, he has played saxophone with many other tributes and bands such as: The James Brown Experience featuring Buzz D’Angelo, the Blue Brothers (Black Rhino Band) and, Marks Brothers. Bruno Mars has been a really big influence on Bran because of his high energy on stage, the fantastic songs he has written, his singing ability and musicianship. This gig takes place on Saturday, February 2. On March 9 there’s a real treat for fans of 2-Tone when a Special Kind of Madness arrive at the Brighouse venue. This gig includes two bands - one playing Madness music and the other playing music by The Specials. And the gig comes well recommended by Gorilla Zoo Promotions who hired them for a gig in Halifax where they “knocked everyone for SIX!” And finally in this latest raft of bookings comes Bon Giovi on March 16. This band went down a storm the last time it played the venue and owner Glenn Smith is hoping for similar this time around. Fronted by new Jon Bon Jovi impersonator Gary Williams, the band has not only toured lengthily around the UK, for clients such as Harley Davidson, Vodafone, Butlins, Chicago Rock Cafes, Yates, Walkabouts, The British Motorcycle Federation and Jack Daniels it has performed internationally in and around the Middle East, Russia and Europe.

http://www.venue73.com/