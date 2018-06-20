Gallery: Brodstock 2018 has been a record breaker

Volunteers from the Brodstock Family Music Festival in Hipperholme are currently celebrating their most successful event to date.

The event, held at the Old Brodleians rugby club, weathered a 35 minute ‘monsoon’ late afternoon but still went on to raise more money than any of the four previous annual festivals.

Funds are still being totted up but organisers can confirm that well over £25,000 has been raised for the charity partners; Overgate Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“It’s been our most ambitious Brodstock yet and we’re delighted that the weather didn’t affect things”, said one of the organising chiefs Neil Sheard. “The forecast never looked good but, either side of the monsoon, it was actually glorious. Fortunately, people had prepared for rain and dived for cover sharing gazebos, umbrellas and ponchos until the dark clouds passed. It seemed to bring people even closer and the party continued late into the night”.

There was over 12 hours of live music from 13 different local bands and performers with almost 4500 people enjoying the day.

The festival, which has been an annual event for the past five years, has become Yorkshire’s biggest annual benefit concert in terms of money raised.

CLICK THE LINK ABOVE TO SEE PICTURES FROM THE EVENT