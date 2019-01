Ramona Rose

Grayston Unity, Halifax

Championed by The Unsigned Guide, singer-songwriter Ramona Rose brings her infectious brand of folk-rock to the Grayston Unity, Halifax, on Sunday, January 20. Using a stomp-box loop pedal and powerhouse vocals, she tells of bad dates and broken hearts. She has appeared on festival line-ups with The Shires and Cattle & Cane and her 2018 release ‘High Water’ was warmly received on both sides of the Atlantic.

Music starts 4.30pm, free.