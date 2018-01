Chris Wood

Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

Chris Wood is an English singer, songwriter and composer who plays fiddle, viola, guitar and is making his debut at the Trades on Jan 25. The former choirboy is an enthusiast for traditional English dance music fused with his background in English church music, and references other Britain rituals like Morris, but his repertoire also includes French folk music and traditional Québécois material.

www.thetradesclub.com