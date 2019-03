Halifax Gilbert & Sullivan Society Annual Spring Concert

All Saints Church Hall, Skircoat Green on March 22, 7.45pm

Celebrate the start of spring with ballads, songs and snatches and dreamy lullabies. Also some favourites from Society’s annual November production of The Sorcerer at Halifax Playhouse. Entry is free with a retiring collection. The same concert will be performed on March 24 at Southgate Methodist Church, Elland. Tickets for that cost £5.