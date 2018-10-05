Choirs come together to mark Armistice Centenary

Choirs Weekend

Oct 6/7 Birchcliffe/Wainsgate

This weekend sees the second visit to Hebden Bridge of PiCanta women’s choir from Wendland in North East Germany, writes Dave Nelson.

The group last gave a concert here in 2016 and so much enjoyed the welcome and landscape in the Calder Valley that they asked to come over again to perform.

They’ll be taking part in a choral Armistice Centenary celebration “To the End of War” on Saturday and Sunday making the rafters ring at two former chapels - Birchcliffe and Wainsgate.

PiCanta’s Saturday night concert at the Birchcliffe Centre United We Sing! will be shared with another lively and accomplished choir, Halifax Young Singers, a large group of 10 to 18-year-olds directed by Lynne Hudson.

This is preceded in the morning by a yodelling workshop run by five-piece North German ensemble Rüsen, followed in the afternoon by a Georgian singing workshop led by Helen Curtis who is director of Hebden Bridge-based Georgian choir Zarebi.

The Birchcliffe concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets, which are £10, £8 and £3 for under 18s, are available at the door.

For more details about the two workshops including how to book in advance (this is strongly advised), email liveinperfectharmony18@gmail.com.

On Sunday Wainsgate Chapel will open its doors between 2pm and 6pm for In Perfect Harmony when PiCanta and Rüsen are joined by three local choirs, Bradford Women Singers, Secret Singers and Zarebi, to sing songs of love, peace and understanding.

This promises to be an uplifting and entertaining event.

lLocal artist and author Carrie McKenzie is running a watercolour painting workshop on Saturday October 20 at Word of Mouth, Hebden Bridge. No experience necessary – everyone is welcome whether you’re a complete beginner or an experienced artist. She promises to explore techniques such as wet-into-wet, lost and found edges, blending and softening, dry-brushing, achieving depth and contrast through tonal values. Plus how to mix and apply colour and avoid ‘mud’!

carriemckenzieart.co.uk