Cantorelli Christmas Carols

December 16 - 2.30pm Blackshawhead Methodist Chapel, 6pm Heptonstall Methodist Chapel.

Cantorelli will be performing two concerts of Christmas carols, well-known and not so well-known in aid of two local charities, Overgate Hospice and Todmorden Food Drop In. Admission is free. This year the group is joined for Christmas readings by Corrie and Eastenders actress Alexandra Mathie who lives in Hebden Bridge.