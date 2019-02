Mäkkelä

Grayston Unity, Sunday, Feb 24 at 4.30pm

Germany based Finnish songwriter/performer Makkela, is one of the eccentrics of the European singer/songwriter scene. He has four critically acclaimed full length albums (and numerous contributions) under his belt and is consistently touring the clubs all over Europe. This coming Sunday sees him rock up at possibly one of the smallest venues he’s ever played - the Grayston Unity in Halifax. Be there for 4.30pm to catch his gig.