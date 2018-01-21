Bad Seeds to Bandante

Bandante

Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, February 16

George Vjestica may be best known now as a guitarist in the current lineup of Nick Caves’s Bad Seeds. But he’s also cutting it with his own group Bandante which arrives at the Trades Club in mid February. “We’re an alternative English rock band. Kai Stephens is on bass and Sammy J Stopford is playing the drums,” he says. “Writing songs and playing the guitar is what I love doing. I’m working with the Bad Seeds and doing my own thing with Bandante. Who knows ... Let’s see what the future holds.”

For more information and tickets go to thetradesclub.com