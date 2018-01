Icons of the 80s

Victoria Theatre, February 7 (7.30pm)

The Eighties are back for a once in a lifetime concert experience. With millions of album sales, and hits like We Close Our Eyes, Call Me, King of Wishful Thinking, Wouldn’t It Be Good, The Riddle, I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me, I’ve Been in Love Before and the classic (I Just) Died In Your Arms, this authentic 80s triple header - Cutting Crew, Go West and Nik Kershaw - is not to be missed.

Tickets from 01422 351158