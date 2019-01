Parkway Drive

Manchester 02 Apollo on January 29

Following their triumphant Summer festival run last summer, Australian metal giants, Parkway Drive are about to begin their biggest-ever European/UK tour in January and February 2019. The tour will include several arenas, as well as the biggest venues they’ve played in Europe so far. They arrive in Manchester at the end of the month still basking ion the success of their sixth album Reverence.