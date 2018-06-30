All change at top for Hebden Singers

Hepton Singers

Summer Concert

Heptonstall Church, July 8, 7.30pm

Under the leadership of musical director Alison West, the Hepton Singers have built up a considerable reputation for the accomplished way they tackle renaissance music and challenging contemporary works. As she prepares to stand down from her role after 33 years, Alison has chosen some of her favourite music for the choir’s summer concert on Sunday, July 8.

She said: “I have allowed myself the indulgence of choosing some of my favourite choral works for this farewell concert. It has been a delight to lead the Hepton Singers as their musical director for so many years, and I leave them with happy memories and a heavy heart.”

The farewell concert includes a selection of unaccompanied material written more than 400 years apart. Appropriately for the season, there is a strong emphasis on celebrating the beauty of nature and the delights of the outdoors in the works from living composers. Pieces being performed include ‘Rehearsing the Language of Birds’ written by Alison West herself and newly-revised for the concert. The work uses the words of a poem by Donald Atkinson and celebrates the sounds of British birds and their Latin names.

The concert will also include contemporary works by Thea Musgrave, James MacMillan, Howard Skempton and former Hepton Singers bass member Geoff Adams. Judith Weir, who holds the position of Master of the Queen’s Music, is represented by her recent choral work ‘Vertue’.

Renaissance music from Spain will be performed along with a selection of early pieces by British composer Thomas Tallis and Henry Purcell.

The choir has announced that Dorian Kelly will take over as musical director in the autumn. Dorian is a professional musician and composer, based in Holmfirth.