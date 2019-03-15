A trip around Europe with Todmorden Orchestra

Todmorden Orchestra

Todmorden Town Hall on March 23 at 7.30pm

Todmorden Orchestra goes travelling in its Spring concert – from Italy, to Spain, then Hungary – and finally to England. The journey begins in Italy with Respighi’s 20th century look at a suite of Ancient Airs and Dances. These charming dances are followed by a trip to Spain for Rodrigo’s much-loved Concierto d’Aranjuez played by young guitarist Giacomo Susani. A visit to Hungary is next, for Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 then back to England for Vaughan Williams’ suite The Wasps.

todmordenorchestra.org.uk