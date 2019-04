The Undertones and the Neville Staple Band

O2 Academy Leeds on May 10

On May 13, 1979 Seymour Stein’s Sire records released the band’s self titled debut album ‘The Undertones’. To mark the 40th anniversary of its release, The Undertones now present a glorious set of classic tracks taken from one of the best punk albums of all time. Special guest Neville Staple, also known as The Original Rudeboy, is also celebrating 40 years in the industry.

