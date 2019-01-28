Music stars Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri to headline Brighouse Arts Festival

There's an exciting announcement for this year's Brighouse Arts Festival as the headline act will be Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri.

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri will be coming to Brighouse on Thursday, 10 October to perform 'An Acoustic Jounrey' at St. Martin’s Church.

Festival Director, Matthew Harrison-Lord, said “It is brilliant to bring such a world renowned star to Brighouse, a Calderdale exclusive.

"This year we are aiming to the spotlight on Brighouse raising the profile of our festival and the town. Ticket sales are already amazing so don’t delay to book.".

This year marks Kiki Dee’s 56th year in the music industry and has cemented her status as one of the UK’s finest and most revered vocalists.

She has performed alongside Elton John with their Number 1. duet "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” at Live Aid 1985 and at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For almost two decades, Kiki and Carmelo have been touring their spellbinding acoustic live show across the UK and Europe.

Performing in this stripped back fashion allows each of their talents to shine through and create a wonderful and warm sense of intimacy for the audience.

John Buxton, producer of the festival said: "Although Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri are the headline act for the Brighouse Arts Festival in October, we have other huge well known acts booked to help put the spotlight on Brighouse, but we have to keep these top secret for now, so watch this space"

Steven Lord, chair of the organising charity, said: “We’re a group of volunteers that run the festival and it’s brilliant that we have managed to get such a high profile name to come to Brighouse. We shall continue to reach new levels with the Arts Festival this year.

"More volunteers and sponsors are needed, so please ring 01484 722462 if you can help.”

The Brighouse Arts Festival runs from October 3 to 13 and tickets are on sale now, online or at the Harrison Lord Gallery and Ryecorn Wholefoods.

Visit www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk for more information.

