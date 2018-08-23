Music, fun and comedy for a Piece Hall Christmas

Christmas at Halifax

Piece Hall

Tickets have gone on sale this week for a sparkling Christmas season of entertainment at Halifax Piece Hall.

Though more shows still have to be announced, tickets for headliners including jazz vocalist Jacqui Dankworth, Mark Radcliffe’s folk band Galleon Blast and tribute band ABBA Revival are now available.

An eclectic festive programme of more than 60 comedy, live music and family-friendly shows will take place in the sumptuous Spiegeltent in the Piece Hall’s courtyard.

Acts so far announced include:

l Award-winning jazz vocalist Jacqui Dankworth performing with her husband, American pianist-vocalist Charlie Wood on Sunday, December 9. Their show will celebrate some of the great musical partnerships of the 20th century.

l New shows from comedians Gary Delaney, who has appeared on the BBC’s ‘Mock the Week’ and ‘Live at the Apollo’, and George Egg on Wednesday, December 12.

l BBC 6 Music and Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe with Galleon Blast, his band of ‘swarthy seadogs’, performing traditional tunes and seafaring classics from The Waterboys, The Pogues, Ewan MacColl and Thin Lizzy on Friday, December 14.

l Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show on Saturday, December 15.

l Two shows from the UK drag supergroup Denim on Friday, December 21 and the family-friendly version on Saturday, December 22.

l Faithful choreography, authentic costumes and excellent musicianship from ABBA Revival on Friday, December 28.

l ’The Boggle’, a fun, interactive puppet show telling tales of myth and folklore, from Thursday, December 27 to Saturday, December 29.

Before summer is over, the Piece Hall will host two spectacular events - the popular Chow Down street food festival from Friday, August 31 to Sunday, September 2 and The Blondin Gala on Saturday, September 15, a closing summer performance celebrating the historic moment in 1861 when international acrobat Charles Blondin completed a tightrope walk across the Piece Hall.

Tel: 01422 525200.