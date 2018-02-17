Leek and potato soup

The weather doesn’t know what it’s doing at the moment, writes Alasdair Nunn and RachAls Kitchen, the Halifax-based caterers.

But one thing you can be sure of is that this simple recipe will produce a delicious, warming winter soup which you can enjoy as a mid-week supper or as a delicious dinner party starter.

Ingredients:

3 sticks of celery

2 large white onions

2 cloves of garlic

420 g leeks

420 g potatoes

olive oil

salt & pepper

2 good quality vegetable stock cubes

Method - Serves 6:

Firstly, heat a couple of teaspoons of olive oil in a large pan on a gentle heat and then wash and chop the celery into medium chunks, peel & roughly slice the onions and then finely slice the garlic. Add this to the pan and stir occasionally. Don’t let the ingredients brown.

Then, cut the ends off the leeks, quarter them lengthways, wash them thoroughly and cut them into medium size chunks along with the peeled & chopped potato’s adding these to the pan.

Stir all the ingredients, turn the heat up to medium and cook with the lid ajar for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, again, don’t let the ingredients brown in the pan.

Place the stock cubes into a mixing jug, carefully pour in 1.8 litres of hot water, stir to dissolve and then pour this liquid into the veg pan.

Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes with the lid on, then remove from the heat when all the vegetables are soft. Pulse until smooth using a stick blender, season to taste and serve with fresh bread and butter.