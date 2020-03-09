Last year's panto favourite Josh Benson returns to Halifax's Victoria Theatre for Jack and the Beanstalk

Josh Benson will be returning for Jack and the Beanstalk to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, from from Saturday December 12 to Sunday January 3.

Josh said: “What a welcome I was given to Halifax last year. I couldn’t have asked for a more lovely reception from the cast, crew and creative team.

"Our audiences were smashing, and incredibly complimentary about my ‘Joshing around.’ It’s made me really excited to come back and see all of their smiling faces again.

“One of my favourite things about performing in Halifax is that the company is purely made up of people who are so passionate about what they do, bringing joy to families over the festive period. In my opinion, this makes the experience more magical and wholesome for the both audience and those working on the show.

“My best memory of Beauty and the Beast was the song sheet. I love Love LOVE chatting to members of my ‘gang’ every night when they come up on stage, and then having everybody singing along, raising the roof RIGHT off its hinges!”

Even though panto is quite a way off Josh will not have any time to put his feet up as it is a busy year for him.

“Well, firstly I'll be doing lots of gigs and shows in my ’normal’ job as a magician… at parties and events and even some cruises! But the big thing I do every year, and love doing, is run all of the entertainments programme at York Maze… so I’ll be writing, directing, designing and appearing in their stage show, tractor trailer ride, pig racing and, new for this year. CORNival.

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk are available from £17. Purchase tickets online www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01422 351158.