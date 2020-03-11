Last Tango in Halifax to take trip to seaside in final episode

From the hills of Calderdale to the shores of Bridlington.

Last Tango in Halifax is set to pay a visit to the seaside during the show's final episode of the series.

Picture: BBC/Lookout Point

Film crews were spotted on the sea front in Bridlington last year to shoot scenes for the popular series.

The four-part series will come to an end on Sunday (March 15) but what can viewers expect from the last episode?

"Gillian (Nicola Walker, pictured) is pushed to breaking point at the farm, and Caroline finds herself at the heart of an unlikely love triangle.

"Ted (Timothy West) goes on an adventure, whilst Alan (Derek Jacobi) and Celia (Anne Reid) find reason to laugh together again. But sobering news awaits."

It is unknown if the hit BBC show will return for another series.

Last Tango in Halifax will conclude on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One