Join Suzanne Shaw and the Hormonal Housewives at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Join the Hormonal Housewives as they blast their witty way through a catalogue of women’s bits this autumn.

Weight gain, weight loss, mood swings, moody teenagers, men, zumba, therapy, housework, homework, electrolysis, men, sex, working out, staying in, going out, bikini waxes, celebrity gossip, eating, not eating, chocolate, wine, more chocolate, social media, more wine, and joys of being a 21st century woman will all be on the agenda when the hit comedy comes to Halifax in October.

Starring Suzanne Shaw, Josephine Partridge and Julie Coombe, the show is at the Victoria Theatre on Wednesday, October 23 at 7.30pm.

For tickets call 01422 351158 or go to www.victoriatheatre.co.uk